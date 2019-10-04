Ashland winter shelter secures three year lease

ASHLAND, Ore. — A winter shelter in Ashland will be available for people seven nights a week at the same location.
It’s the first time the Ashland Winter Shelter has secured a single spot for the winter. Nonprofit, Options for Helping Residents of Ashland has been granted a permit with the county and has a lease for the next three years. This is the second year the shelter has been operationally managed by OHRA.
“To know that you’re going to have the same bed at the same location every single night is powerful for the guest,” Michelle Arellano, Executive Director of OHRA said. “It provides us the opportunity to even have a deeper impact and take the program to the next level.”
In the past, the shelter was operated throughout various churches and locations in Ashland. OHRA said from Monday, November 4th till the end of March, people will be able to stay at 2082 E. Main St, in the old Rogue Valley Church. The shelter will be open from 7:00 p.m. to 7:30 a.m.
It can hold up to 45 guests at a time. Guests will have to apply and go through a pre-screening to qualify for a bed. Guests can apply at the Ashland Community Resource Center between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday through Friday at 611 Siskiyou Blvd.
Last year, the nonprofit helped 19 people get off the streets and into permanent housing. 17 people also secured temporary or long term jobs.
“It provides stability for people to really be able to get back on their feet and be able to move on to that next step,” Arellano said.
Arellano said having one consistent location will also help volunteers because they won’t have to relocate and set up at new sites. A volunteer orientation is scheduled for October 10th at 175 N. Main St., in the First United Methodist Church. The event will run from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
For more information, email [email protected]
