Man arrested after hours long standoff and police chase in North Bend

NORTH BEND, Ore. — A 28-year-old man was arrested after an hours long police standoff and pursuit in Coos County Monday.

According to the North Bend Police Department, just before noon officers responded to a complaint of a man smoking marijuana outside a home on the 2100 block of Hamilton Street.

As they arrived to the residence, police identified the individual as Kile C. Elder, a man who had several outstanding arrest warrants out of Lane County. Elder immediately went inside the home, refusing to cooperate with officers and refusing to come out.

After hours of attempting to persuade Elder to come out, police say they obtained a search warrant and entered the home. Elder ran out the back door and jumped a fence into a neighbor’s yard. Officers quickly caught up to Elder and arrested him.

He was then taken to the Coos County Jail on the outstanding warrants.

North Bend Police officers were assisted by the Coos Bay Police Department and OSP to make the arrest.

