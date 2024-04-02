Sunrise Interview on Woman Kind Art Exhibition Opening Friday

MEDFORD, Ore. — Woman Kind’s Women’s Contemporary Art Exhibition 2024 is opening this Friday, April 5th. Event representatives Beca Blake and Lex Stassi joined Sunrise this morning to talk with anchor Natalie Sirna about the event and the opportunities it presents to Southern Oregon.

The exhibition at the Langford Art Gallery in Phoenix will feature art from 11 woman artists in the area, 3 non-profits, and will run until April 29th.

The opening celebration is Friday, April 5th at 4 pm, at the gallery located at 4850 S Pacific Hwy, Phoenix. It will feature live music and viewing of the gallery.

For more information watch the interview above or visit womankindart.com.

