Man arrested in Grants Pass after attempting to elude police

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — A man was arrested in Grants Pass last night, after police say he was trying to open people’s car doors.
Around 1 am, he was reportedly checking car door handles on NE A Street and NE Elida Drive.
Police say 32-year-old Jacob Ellis was arrested after abandoning his vehicle.
Grants Pass police say Ellis’ car was stolen out of Douglas County and so were its license plates.
Ellis was charged with attempted entry into a motor vehicle, reckless driving and driving while suspended.
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor’s Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology.
In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she’s not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.