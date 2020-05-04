Home
Man arrested in Grants Pass after attempting to elude police

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — A man was arrested in Grants Pass last night, after police say he was trying to open people’s car doors.

Around 1 am, he was reportedly checking car door handles on NE A Street and NE Elida Drive.

Police say 32-year-old Jacob Ellis was arrested after abandoning his vehicle.

Grants Pass police say Ellis’ car was stolen out of Douglas County and so were its license plates.

Ellis was charged with attempted entry into a motor vehicle, reckless driving and driving while suspended.

