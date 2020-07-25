Man found guilty of murder, could spend life in prison

Home
SHASTA CO., Calif. — A man could face life in prison, after being found guilty of first degree murder in Shasta County.

Morgan Eddy was found guilty of stabbing Pete Jeppesen to death in Redding on April 2016. Eddy was originally convicted at a jury trial in 2017, but the case was overturned and ordered a new trial, according to the Shasta County District Attorney’s Office.

The DA’s office says sentencing is set for Aug. 14. Eddy is facing a sentence of 26 years to life in prison.

