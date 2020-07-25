Man found guilty of murder, could spend life in prison

SHASTA CO., Calif. — A man could face life in prison, after being found guilty of first degree murder in Shasta County.
Morgan Eddy was found guilty of stabbing Pete Jeppesen to death in Redding on April 2016. Eddy was originally convicted at a jury trial in 2017, but the case was overturned and ordered a new trial, according to the Shasta County District Attorney’s Office.
The DA’s office says sentencing is set for Aug. 14. Eddy is facing a sentence of 26 years to life in prison.
Anna Weeks is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from Oregon State University with a degree in Digital Communication Arts and a minor in writing. Previously, she interned with the National Association of Broadcasters at the NAB Show in Las Vegas.
Originally from the Portland area, Anna is excited to explore Southern Oregon. In her free time, she can be found reading, running or watching sports.