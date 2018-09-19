Man receiving help after incident in downtown Medford

MEDFORD, Ore.– Police were called to the first block of North Oakdale Avenue on Wednesday morning after receiving reports of a man who may be, “armed and despondent.”
When police arrived they learned the person was suffering a mental health crisis.
“We often times respond to mental health patients that are in crisis and our main focus is to make sure that they are safe and that everyone else around them is safe,” said Sgt. Kimberly Budreau, Medford Police Department.
Police later learned, the man was not armed. He was taken to the hospital to receive help. No one was injured.
If you or someone you know is struggling, there is help available any day, any time. You can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 24 hours a day at 1-800-273-8255 or text the word CONNECT to 741-741.
