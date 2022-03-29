Man sent to hospital after vehicle-bike crash in Medford

Jenna King
Posted by Jenna King March 28, 2022

MEDFORD, —Police are investigating after a car and bicycle collided early Monday afternoon in Medford. MPD responded to the corner of Almond and Main Street, just south of Hawthorne park around noon.

MPD says the male bicyclist was transferred to a local hospital with serious injuries. Detectives and the serious traffic reconstruction team, were on the scene for several hours investigating.

“That’s why we have the STAR Team here, we’ll be able to get a lot more info from the vehicle itself, from some of the marks on the ground and we’ll be able to compare that with video and hopefully come out with a good conclusion on how this event occurred,” SGT Steve Furst with MPD.

There’s no word on whether the driver will face charges, at this time.

Stay with NBC5 News for updates on this developing story.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Tags:
Jenna King
Jenna King
View More Posts
NBC5 News Reporter Jenna King is a Burbank native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at the U of O, she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through interning with the PAC 12 Network. When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors, or binging on the latest Netflix release.
Skip to content