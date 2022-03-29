Man sent to hospital after vehicle-bike crash in Medford

MEDFORD, —Police are investigating after a car and bicycle collided early Monday afternoon in Medford. MPD responded to the corner of Almond and Main Street, just south of Hawthorne park around noon.

MPD says the male bicyclist was transferred to a local hospital with serious injuries. Detectives and the serious traffic reconstruction team, were on the scene for several hours investigating.

“That’s why we have the STAR Team here, we’ll be able to get a lot more info from the vehicle itself, from some of the marks on the ground and we’ll be able to compare that with video and hopefully come out with a good conclusion on how this event occurred,” SGT Steve Furst with MPD.

There’s no word on whether the driver will face charges, at this time.

