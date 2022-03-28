Police seek teen shooting suspect with ties to Roseburg area

EUGENE, Ore. – Police in Lane County are trying to find a teen shooting suspect with ties to the Roseburg area.

Investigators believe that this past Saturday, 16-year-old Elijah James Grinstead intentionally shot and wounded another juvenile known to him at a home in the 2400 block of Marjorie Avenue in Eugene.

Police scoured the area around where the shooting happened, but they couldn’t find Grinstead.

He’s described as a white male with long brown hair, brown eyes, a slender build, and about 5’6” tall. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, beanie hat, and jeans.

The Lane County Sheriff’s Office said Grinstead has ties to Roseburg but he’s also known to frequent north Eugene.

There are no known vehicles associated with him at this time.

The gun that was involved still hasn’t been found.

If Grinstead is seen, do not approach him. Instead, call 9-1-1.