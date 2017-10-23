Home
Man snapping photographs killed in roadside accident

ROSEBURG, Ore. – One person is dead and another in the hospital following a serious crash this weekend.

On Monday, Oregon State Police reported that 61 year old Donald Dickinson was hit and killed while taking photographs along Highway 42, but off the roadway. The accident happened near milepost 51 on Sunday. Dickinson, from North Bend, was transported to Mercy Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Troopers say they still don’t know why the driver of the vehicle, Paul Arnoldi, left the road and hit Dickinson. Arnoldi was first taken to Mercy Medical Center and later air lifted to a hospital in Springfield for serious injuries.

Camas Valley Fire, Tenmile Fire, Douglas Fire District 2, and ODOT were all at the scene to help Oregon State Police.

