Now Hiring: Grants Pass In-N-Out

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Oregon’s newest In-N-Out is hiring right now.
The fast food chain is looking to staff their new Grants Pass location. According to the company’s website, wages start at $12.50 an hour.
A representative tells us they don’t have a specific start date, but plan to open the doors on Oregon’s second location by the end of this month.
Prospective employees can submit an application here.
Jennifer Elliott anchors the primetime newscast FOX26 First News at Ten on NBC5’s partner station, KMVU/FOX26. She also reports for NBC5 News.
Jennifer began her career at NBC5 News in 2011 as a production assistant. Raised in Southern Oregon, she studied voice and piano while attending South Medford High School.
After graduating from Brigham Young University-Idaho, she returned home and added organ playing to her music repertoire. In addition to her musical talents, Jennifer is an award winning artist.
She has also co-hosted Southern Oregon’s Got Talent, the area’s premiere talent show. Jennifer is married and the mother of two young sons who keep her busy and very happy.
Leave a Comment: