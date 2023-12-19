Man under arrest for taking videos of girls in bathroom at Coquille High

COQUILLE, Ore.- Police say a man is under arrest for taking videos of girls in the bathroom at Coquille High School.

According to Coquille police, they responded to a call from the high school on Friday night which said a man was in the girls’ bathroom recording girls while they changed. The 59 year old man has been identified as Patrick Laird.

The high school was hosting an athletic tournament, so young athletes from all over the South Coast region were there.

After one of the girls told her dad what was happening, he took Laird out of the bathroom and other parents called 911.

Laird has now been charged with encouraging child sex abuse and invasion of personal privacy, which are both felonies. Coquille police say the investigation is ongoing and more charges may be added.

Anyone with information is asked to call Coquille police.

