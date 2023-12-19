A new trampoline park is coming to Village Shopping Center next year

MEDFORD, Ore.- A new trampoline park is coming to the Village Shopping Center next year.

According to a Facebook post made by The Village at Medford, Get Air Trampoline Park will be taking over close to 24,000 square feet towards the North end of the shopping center. The post says the facility will be a prime location for parties and family entertainment.

Get Air’s website says their parks have more than trampolines. They say they have foam pits, dodge ball, “Ninja courses” and more.

Get Air Trampoline Park has two other locations in Oregon, in Eugene and Salem, but this will be its first Southern Oregon location.

