Firefighters respond to apartment fire early Monday morning

MEDFORD, Ore. – Medford Fire responded to an apartment fire on Newtown street in west Medford Monday morning.

Fire officials say crews arrived at around 5 a.m. to find a working fire in one of the apartments and the attic of the complex.

Firefighters were able to get all residents out of the complex safely.

The apartment where the fire burned is now boarded up.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

