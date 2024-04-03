Man awaiting extradition after child sex crimes arrest, bail set at $1.8M

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — A man is behind bars on $1.8 million dollars bail after being arrest in Klamath Falls for forcing lewd acts on a child under 14.

According to the Klamath County Sheriff’s Department, Robert Allen Tibbett was arrested Tuesday following the execution of a search warrant at 2649 Altamont Drive.

The arrest was made by Klamath County Sheriff’s deputies along with detectives from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, where the arrest warrant originated.

Tibbett remains in custody until he can be extradited back to California.

