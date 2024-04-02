Jackson Co. Fire District 3 improves rating from Insurance Services Office

WHITE CITY, Ore. – Jackson County Fire District 3 received an improved public protection classification score.

The district says this may result in a decrease in annual insurance premiums within the district. Previously FD3 had a score of ‘3’ from the insurance services office.

But now the district has a score of ‘2,’ which it says represents a high level of fire protection services and community cooperation. It also says residential and commercial property owners should contact their insurance providers to see if their premiums will decrease as a result of the new rating.

According to FD3, only 32 Oregon communities have achieved a score of 2 and there are none rated at a 1 within the state. Nationwide, less than 2% of all fire departments achieve a rating of 2 or lower.

The new rating will go into effect next month.

