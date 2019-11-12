Market of Choice expanding to Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. — A popular grocery store is expanding to Medford. ‘Market of Choice’ has been in Ashland for years, but now the chain is adding another location in southern Oregon.
“The Medford community, that’s been one of the areas that we do get requests for quite often,” Amy Delaney, Market of Choice, said.
Market of Choice says Medford residents have been begging for a Medford location for years. Now it’s finally happening. Market of Choice will be moving into the old Toys-R-Us building off Biddle Rd., which is temporarily occupied by a Halloween store.
While the location will be smaller than many of their other stores, the company says it will include everything market of choice fans are waiting for.
“We have a store down in Ashland, so this allows us to have a sister store, if you will, down in southern Oregon area,” Delaney said.
Market of Choice is hoping to open in about a year. The city of Medford says they are working with the chain to finalize all the permits. Market of Choice will begin hiring a few months before opening their doors to the public.
