Mask honor system won’t fly in Oregon, according to OSHA

MEDFORD, Ore. – Oregon businesses have two options with the new OHA mask guidance. Companies can either continue enforcing masks or verify people’s vaccination upon entering the business, according to OSHA. But the honor system or just asking if a person is vaccinated isn’t enough. People will have to prove they’re vaccinated if they don’t wear a mask inside a business that allows it. That means vaccinated people have to show their vaccination card or provide another legitimate source of proof.
However, the state understands it is in an adjustment period switching to the new rules. They are taking this time to make sure Oregon businesses understand the new guidance.
“We’ve certainly been more than happy to work with employers to help them get to where they need to be. We fully expect most employers are going to be on the right path on this,” said Aaron Corvin from OSHA.
Businesses can still have their own mask policy if they would rather not go through the verification process. Osha told NBC5 News this protection isn’t just for customers, but also for workers.
