Jackson Co. buckling down on cannabis and hemp enforcement

MEDFORD, Ore. – Jackson County Commissioners may be buckling down on cannabis and hemp enforcement in the valley. Until recently, Jackson County would work with landowners on keeping up with the current county code.

Now, commissioners are saying the county needs to adopt stricter policy violations for property owners.

If a cannabis or hemp farm is found in violation, they could face a fine, a lean on their property, and even forced foreclosures.

