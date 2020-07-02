Maslow Project accept donations through Amazon

MEDFORD, Ore. — The Maslow Project is accepting donations through Amazon.
The non-profit dedicated to helping youth and families says this is the easiest and safest way to donate right now, especially with their resource center closed.
Their wish list of items is located on amazon. When someone buys a wish list item, it will get sent directly to the Maslow Project.
“We have had to be really creative with how we get things to people and this is a creative way people can get things back to us,” Emily Baehr, Maslow Project, said,
The Maslow Project says hygiene items are at the top of their wish list right now.
