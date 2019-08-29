Match Play begins for the 90th annual Southern Oregon Golf Championship

Medford, Ore — After 2 qualifying rounds the brackets are set for the Southern Oregon Golf Championship.
Match play for the 90th year of the tournament tee’d off this morning with one of largest fields in the Championship’s history.
392 golfers of all ages will compete to make it to Monday for the final rounds of the tournament.
Organizing the country’s largest amateur match play tournament isn’t easy but the Rogue Valley Country Club says it’s par for the course.
“Here we’ve got all types of golfers, from the highest handicap you can find to the best scratch golfers you can find, so there’s a spot for everybody,” said Head Golf Pro Tracy Snyder.
The tournament goes all weekend with the finals on Monday.
Spectating is free and the Country Club is hosting other events, including a ‘Casino Night’ on Friday.
NBC5 Meteorologist.
Matt earned a Meteorology Certificate from Mississippi State University and a Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism from the University of Oregon. Before joining NBC5 News, Matt spent a year in Alexandria, Louisiana as a reporter and anchor for KALB News. Matt was also a production assistant at KEZI 9 News in Eugene and an intern at CNN.
In addition to being passionate about news and weather, Matt loves his Oregon Ducks, the outdoors, craft beer and time with his dogs.