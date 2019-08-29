Home
Match Play begins for the 90th annual Southern Oregon Golf Championship

Match Play begins for the 90th annual Southern Oregon Golf Championship

Local News Regional Top Stories

Medford, Ore — After 2 qualifying rounds the brackets are set for the Southern Oregon Golf Championship.

Match play for the 90th year of the tournament tee’d off this morning with one of largest fields in the Championship’s history.

392 golfers of all ages will compete to make it to Monday for the final rounds of the tournament.

Organizing the country’s largest amateur match play tournament isn’t easy but the Rogue Valley Country Club says it’s par for the course.

“Here we’ve got all types of golfers, from the highest handicap you can find to the best scratch golfers you can find, so there’s a spot for everybody,” said Head Golf Pro Tracy Snyder.

The tournament goes all weekend with the finals on Monday.

Spectating is free and the Country Club is hosting other events, including a ‘Casino Night’ on Friday.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »