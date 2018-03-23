Mayo family faces accused road rage killer in court

Medford, Ore — The man accused of killing 25-year-old Kevin Mayo during a road rage incident appeared in court today.
65-year old Raleigh Rodrigues pleaded not-guilty to manslaughter charges.
Rodrigues is accused of swerving into Mayo’s motorcycle on interstate five in December.The resulting crash killed Mayo.
If he’s found guilty, Rodrigues faces a minimum of 10 years.
Kevin Mayo’s family was in the courtroom during Raleigh Rodrigues’ arraignment. Holding Kevin’s picture in the air as the not-guilty plea was made.
“At dinner time, we use to sit around and watch jeopardy set our TV trays and sometimes I just closed my eyes and imagine him sitting there with us,” said Kismet Mayo, Kevin’s stepmother.
A picture in a frame, a flag draped in dog tags, his memory in their hearts.
“It’s just heartbreaking every day to live without him,” said Mayo.
Kevin Mayo’s family fought back tears and anger as they sat in the same room as the man accused of killing their son, brother and friend.
“Raleigh Rodrigues set in motion a domino effect for our family, our family is completely torn apart right now,” said Chris Mayo, Kevin’s father.
Kevin Mayo, a 3 year army veteran and Ashland denturist was killed during a road rage incident along Interstate 5 in December.
“The bail was very low, way too low, 250-thousand dollar for killing somebody, that’s ridiculous, in my opinion,” said Kismet.
Anger, that Kevin has to be memorialized and the accused, Raleigh Rodrigues gets to walk free until a verdict is made.
“It’s disgusting to sit in a room with a man who killed our son, and he’s not in shackles, he’s not in a prison jumpsuit. It’s disgusting that he gets to walk around a free man and drive around and be a danger to everyone else on the road,” said Kismet.
Tears, for a life taken unnecessarily.
“We just hope to repair and move forward, but we want justice for our son,” said Mayo.
The pre-trial hearing for Rodrigues is scheduled for April 23rd, five days before what would have been Kevin Mayo’s 26th birthday.