McKinney Fire evacuation shelters in Weed & Ashland

YREKA, Calif. – Two evacuation shelters are opening in response to the McKinney Fire.

The Siskiyou County Office of Emergency Services says the main shelter is at the Weed Community Center in Weed at 161 E. Lincoln Ave with a backup shelter in Ashland. Located at 111 Clay Street.

Emergency services say 80-residents are currently at the shelter in Weed. It says so far evacuation efforts have gone smoothly.

“We’re trying to get ahead of this fire situation and make certain that residents have plenty of warning to get out so that way we did not have any traffic congestion or safety concerns. We are getting additional law enforcement resources from the state up today so if we do have any more areas that are impacted we will have the resources to go door to door,” said Amy Travis of the Siskiyou County Emergency Operation Center.

Travis says there are currently animal shelters set up with a dog shelter at 2216 E. Oberlin Road and a cat shelter at 109 N. Broadway Street in Yreka.

Because the situation is so fluid the best way to get updated information is directly from the Siskiyou County Office of Emergency Services or the Sheriff’s Office.

They recommend you use their Facebook pages.