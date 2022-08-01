No threat to Oregon, sign up for alerts

YREKA, Calif. – With the McKinney Fire so close to the Oregon border some Jackson and Josephine County residents have been wondering if they may be at risk.

Josephine County Emergency Manager, Emily Ring says it is completely normal to be concerned about wildfire this time of year, especially with one so close by.

As on 5 pm July 31st she says there is no current threat to Jackson and Josephine counties. The best way to be notified of an evacuation in your area is to sign up for Jackson or Josephine county’s Citizen Alert system.

“Citizen Alert is the primary way we will push out evacuation level alerts, warnings, and notifications. The purpose for signing up for Citizen Alert is to add devices that are not automatically in the system,” said Emily Ring.

Ring says you can sign up by visiting its website to be notified if their is a fire or other disaster in your area. If you’re in Ashland, you can also sign up for Nixle Alerts.