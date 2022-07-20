Measure to limit magazine capacity makes it to Oregon’s November ballot

Jenna King
Jenna King July 19, 2022

SOUTHERN OREGON, —Following the mass shootings in Uvalde, Buffalo, and Illinois, a gun safety initiative has gotten enough signatures to appear on the November ballot. That means Oregon voters will get a chance to weigh in on tighter gun restrictions in the general election.

The measure would restrict magazine capacity over 10 rounds, and require permits, to purchase a gun. The chief petitioner tells us it was approved by the Secretary of State’s Office after getting over 161,000 signatures.

“We know it’s going to be really important for public safety, these have been proven to reduce deaths suicides, and mass shootings and Oregonians across the board are coming out to support this,” said Chief Petitioner, Rev. Dr. Mark Knutson.

California has already tried to limit large-capacity ammunition magazines The Supreme Court recently threw out a lower court ruling that had upheld the law, so its status is in limbo. The NRA has argued such bans challenge an individual’s second amendment rights.

Jenna King
Jenna King
NBC5 News Reporter Jenna King is a Burbank native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at the U of O, she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through interning with the PAC 12 Network. When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors, or binging on the latest Netflix release.
