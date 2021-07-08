Home
Medford businesses continue Parklet Program after state reopening

MEDFORD, Ore. — With Governor Brown officially opening the state, many businesses have more options for dining. However, some businesses aren’t rushing to make some changes.

The city of Medford’s Parklet Program turns parking spaces into outdoor seating for restaurants.

Medford’s Beerworks says their parklets are sticking around.

“We really want to keep it around for as long as possible, a lot of customers really want us to keep it around for as long as possible too because we have a lot of outdoor sitters, and it’s great,” said Amanda Malone, Beerworks employee.

According to the city’s website, it’s working on drafting regulations that would make these parklets a semi-permanent addition downtown.

