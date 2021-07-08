Home
Almeda Fire cleanup is reaching the ‘finish line’

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — 10 months after the Almeda Fire, officials are saying the massive clean-up effort, is nearly complete.

Crews Wednesday were reseeding a property, that bunt down at a Medford mobile home park.

Jackson County’s Emergency Management Team, says it’s reaching the finish line on the project.

The huge majority of residential structures are complete.

It says only about 50 sites still need cleaning, of the 2,500 structures that burned.

“It is satisfying to see this done, what’s more, satisfying is to see these lots that are cleaned up to see the degree of rebuilding that’s occurring and the community is recovering,” said John Vial with the Jackson County Emergency Management Operation Center.

Vial says the county hopes to have the work completed by the end of the summer.

