Medford candidate’s bio in question

This time, Curt Ankerberg is taking another shot at the Medford School Board, but the description he provided in the voters’ pamphlet may not be entirely accurate.
Ankerberg has run for public office many times in Medford, he even came close to winning the Republican nomination for southern Jackson County’s Senate District 3 seat last year.
Now the information Ankerberg provided in the voters’ pamphlet is in question.
In it, Ankerberg describes his occupation as a retired CPA and lists 30 years of experiences as a CPA in public accounting. But according to documents from the State of Oregon Board of Accountancy, he may not be allowed to do that.
The board’s disciplinary action report shows Ankerberg violated state law in the filing of his own personal tax returns.
While the board did approve his request for retired status, it said he had to comply with the terms of a settlement—that included not assuming the title or designation “certified public accountant,” the appreciation CPA including CPA inactive and CPA retired.
The voters’ pamphlet states under each individual that the information is provided by the candidate and that it’s not verified for accuracy.
NBC5 News reached out to Ankerberg for clarification on what’s in the voters’ pamphlet and his settlement Wednesday—he said he didn’t want to talk.
Efforts to reach the Oregon Board of Accountancy to see if this is a violation of the settlement were also unsuccessful.
