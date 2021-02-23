Medford choir teacher gets creative to engage her students

MEDFORD, Ore. —A Medford choir teacher is connecting with students in a new way and going viral on social media.
Mcloughlin Middle School’s Kim Robison, says she was tired of looking at the computer for distance learning and wanted to get creative.
“The students are coming in the school like actually humans its so cool who knew id miss the sound of noisy halls,” says Robison.
If you couldn’t tell, she’s singing to the music of Frozen’s soundtrack “For the First Time in Forever.”
“Finally we’re open grab Lysol, there’ll be actual real-life people it’ll be totally strange, but wow am I so ready for this change,” says Robison.
The Medford School District, shared the song on Facebook last week, as she welcomes her students to back to in-person learning.
The video already has almost 29,000 views and over 350 likes.
“For the first time in forever, they’ll be students in my room, for the first time in forever I won’t be teaching over Zoom,” says Robison.
This isn’t Mrs. Robison’s first time getting creative with her students, she says this is her 8th video.
“It’s so important to be engaging and creative and just be outside the box,” says Robison.
