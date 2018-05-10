Medford City Council addresses livability team, proposed new jail

MEDFORD, Ore. — Law enforcement will be among the topics discussed at Thursday night’s Medford City Council study session. A proposed livability team, along with talks of a new jail are on the docket. Police believe tackling both issues would help make the community a safer place.
“Our code enforcement cases are up 6.2-percent, and the year prior, they were up 8-percent, so these are neighborhood issues that really drive people crazy,” Medford Police Deputy Chief Scott Clauson said.
Clauson notes those problems are not something they take lightly, but the caseload is getting to be too much.
“Our patrol officers are very busy responding to calls, and they go from call to call throughout their day, throughout their shift,” Clauson said. “We see the creation of a problem solving team or a livability team as an avenue to really attack a problem.”
The idea of a livability team is something the Council asked the department to look into. Under the current recommendations, the team would be made up of three new police officers, and an additional code enforcement officer.
Medford Police are also supporting Sheriff Nathan Sickler and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office on a new jail. That topic will also be discussed on Thursday night, including a presentation by Sheriff Sickler.
“Right now, our jail is lacking the capacity to effectively support the criminal justice system in Jackson County,” Sickler said.
The meeting is scheduled for 6 PM at Medford City Hall.