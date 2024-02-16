Medford City Council approves of new Rogue X sculpture

MEDFORD, Ore.- During Medford’s City Council meeting on February 15th, council members unanimously voted in favor of the funding for the new rogue x sculpture.

The approval allows for the sculpture project to transition from the conceptual design phase into the production and installation phase. Medford Parks and Recreation Director Rich Rosenthal says the city has consistently supported art projects like these throughout the years. Many council members agree that having this installation for Rogue X is a great addition for the city.

“This is just a really cool thing,” Councilor Kevin Stine said, “I’ve always tried to promote art. I’m not an art person, but sometimes, you know good art when you see it, and this would be a great benefit to Medford. So I am in full support”.

The project is in collaboration with local artist Melissa Ghiglieri who has done other city art projects in the past. Now that the project has been approved by the city, the installation is planned to be completed by this summer.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.