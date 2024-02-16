RFU’s weekly no cost farmers market new location and times

TALENT, Ore.- Rogue Food Unites’ weekly no cost farmers market has new times and a new location starting February 13th.

RFU announced through Facebook that it has moved to The Way Medford Family Church every Tuesday from 4 to 6 pm. The no cost/no barrier farmer’s market is also in Eagle Point on Wednesdays from 3 to 5 pm and in Talent on Thursdays from 4 to 6 pm. RFU’s Production Coordinator Colleen Gibbs says these markets were created just over a year ago and they provide to over 200 families at every market.

“Rogue Food Unites started in response to the fires three years ago,” Gibbs said, “When we’re not in times of crisis, there’s still such a huge need for food for people. There’s a lot of food insecurity”.

Gibbs says when people are food insecure, the first thing they give up are the healthy and organic foods. She says being able to supply people with these options helps people feel good and keeps the community strong.

“It has been shown that communities, where there’s a lot of connection with each other, do the best in times of crisis,” Gibbs added, “That’s one of the reasons why we love to create communities like this now, so that when another big event occurs, where we’re in a disaster, we can be more resilient”.

Gibbs says all are welcome to come to the markets to get their fill of locally sourced produce.

