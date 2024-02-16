Deadline approaching for Oregon childhood vaccine requirements

Next week is the deadline for all Oregon students to be up to date on their vaccines if they want to keep attending school.

Oregon Health Authority requires all children attending school or daycare to be up to date with their vaccine records by February 21.

Jackson County Public Health’s Tanya Phillips says families do have options if they can’t get their children up to date in time.

“If a parent or guardian chooses that they don’t want those students or their children to be vaccinated, or they are on an alternative schedule, in Oregon we have what we call a non-medical exemption,” Phillips said. “Parents and guardians can take a training through the Oregon Health Authority and get a non-medical exemption.”

a COVID-19 vaccine is not required for kids.

Phillips says public health does offer school immunizations by appointment or walk-in at the Medford office.

For more information, go to Jackson County Public Health’s website.

