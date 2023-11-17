Medford City Council consider new contract with Rogue Retreat

MEDFORD, Ore.- During their city council meeting on November 16, Medford City Council members are considering approving a new contract between the city and Rogue Retreat.

Rogue Retreat serves homeless and unsheltered people in Southern Oregon. They help stabilizing people with shelter first and then provide supportive services, in the form of case management and peer support, that they need in order to transition back into the community.

According to the city council, Oregon Housing and Community Services (OHCS) gave the city a grant of almost $1.3 million back in February. The money originally was meant to support operations and expansion of the city’s Navigation Center. However, after meeting with Rogue Retreat, OHCS determined the organization provides services that are eligible for funding from this grant.

According to the council’s agenda, a council bill proposing a nearly $500k reimbursement for Rogue Retreat operations at the Kelly Shelter is up for discussion.

“In order for the city to provide this money to Rogue Retreat, we have to have a contract with that that spells out the things, those eligible activities, and what they’ll do,” Medford’s Deputy City Manager Kelly Madding told NBC5.

The bill says those services include Rogue Retreat’s certified interpreter, case managers, peer support specialist positions, and guest hosts.

The council says its goal is to continue to provide transitional housing by providing access to services through Rogue Retreat.

