ASHLAND, Ore.- The city of Ashland is not opening Pioneer Hall as an emergency shelter this winter.

NBC5 reported in November that the design process for Pioneer Hall has been completed and that it is set for construction next spring.

Ashland’s Mayor Tonya Graham told NBC5 the city’s newly acquired shelter at 2200 Ashland Street will provide enough space.

“We just signed a contract with OHRA that will have them run that severe weather shelter for us and it has already started,” Mayor Graham told NBC5, “so for this season, we are already in good shape in terms of having the severe weather shelter issue handled”.

In the past, Pioneer Hall has been used as an emergency shelter during extreme weather. The city says reopening the space for a few months would require too much of the city’s time and is unnecessary with the Ashland Street shelter.

Construction on the old building is slated for the spring.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.