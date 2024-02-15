Medford City Council considers extending ADU Housing Incentive Program

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Medford City Council is considering extending their ADU Housing Incentive Program at their meeting on February 15th. Councilors are considering a resolution to allocate $100,000 in ARPA funds to grow the Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADA) Housing Program, which helps to reduce public infrastructure fees. Medford Planning Director Matt Brinkley says this program has already seen great success, and ARPA funds have already been used for this program in the past. He says the city has more than quadrupled their goals for building new ADUs, and more money is needed to sustain this program.

“The fact of the matter is the program has been so successful, we have so much interest in it, we keep using up the money we have available for it,” Brinkley says.

Brinkley also says these smaller dwelling units provide benefits to both the community and the homeowner. Along with being a more affordable housing option, he says ADUs serve as a possible stream of income for homeowners.

