Brookings Storage Unit Facility Burglarized

BROOKINGS, Ore. – The Curry County Sheriff’s Office is looking for suspect(s) involved in the burglary of a Brookings storage unit facility. According to the Sheriff’s Office, police are looking for a late model, red four door car involved in a burglary and theft that took place the evening of February 8th. Suspect(s) were caught on camera driving away from Hewitt’s Stor-All storage facility at around 5:30 p.m. Sheriff John Ward says many high value items were stolen, including a John Deere gator and Big Tex trailer.

“We entered the John Deere and the trailer as stolen in our system, so if they got stopped and ran, it’ll come up back as a stolen property,” Sheriff Ward says.

Ward says the locks were cut off of 6 units, and police were not notified until February 13th. If you have any information regarding the case or recognize the vehicle, please contact the Curry County Sheriff’s Office.

