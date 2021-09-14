Home
Medford City Council set to vote on the creation of permanent parklets in downtown

MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford City Council is set to vote on an ordinance this week establishing new regulations for parklets.

It would allow businesses to keep them permanently.

In order to allow the parklets, business owners would need to comply with the city’s ‘parklet design and construction standards’.

If the ordinance is approved by the city council this Thursday, businesses will be able to apply to add a parklet near their business, which will then be reviewed by the Public Works Department.

If passed, it will go into effect on October 1st and will allow alcoholic beverages to be served in the parklets, as well.

