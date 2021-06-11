Home
Medford City Council to vote on adoption of 2040 Community Vision

MEDFORD, Ore. —At the Medford City Council study session Tuesday, the community will get an update on the city’s 2040 Vision Process.

The update includes a vision and focus statement. This comes after the city sent out 3 surveys to the community, over the last year.

The statements will help guide the overall vision process, on what the city wants to look like by the year 2040.

“We want community members to be engaged and provide their feedback in what they’d like to see in Medford whether they live, work, or recreate here, what they want for Medford by 2040 and beyond,” said Kristina Johnsen with the city of Medford.

Next week, the city council will vote on the adoption of the vision and focus statement.

For more information, visit medford 2040.org

