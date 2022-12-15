Medford considering ‘Project Turnkey’ property purchase

Posted by Jenna King December 14, 2022

MEDFORD, Ore. —The city of Medford is looking at buying the Redwood Inn from Rogue Retreat.

Last year, Rogue Retreat started working on the facility to transform the motel into emergency housing for Almeda Fire victims and the homeless. But the project was paused in March, because of a lack of funding along with project management.

The city would take on the responsibility for up to $1.4 million in funding, needed to finish the renovation.  “Being good stewards of the public dollars that have already been spent on this facility, we think it should be a community asset and it can continue to be a community asset being owned by the city,” said Kelly Madding, Deputy City Manager.

The city council will also vote Thursday on potentially increasing the public safety fee to help add more Medford officers and fire staff.

Psilocybin rules in Medford will also be voted on.

