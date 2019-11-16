Medford District of the BLM renewing protocols for land management

MEDFORD, Ore. — The Medford District of the Bureau of Land Management is in the process of renewing protocols for BLM land.
Last night it hosted an open house at the Expo to receive public feedback before submitting the first draft of it’s plans.
The current project focuses on reducing fire risk by thinning vegetation.
“We want to hear from the public, what their concerns are and take that all into account as we continue to work on this project. So we’re just in the beginning stages of this,” said Jeannie Klein, District Recreation Lead.
The Medford District of the BLM maintains about 800,000 acres in Southern Oregon.
If you’re interested in viewing the BLM drafts and providing feedback, you can visit their website here.
