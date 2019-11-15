Home
Convicted felon found trespassing in Medford school

MEDFORD, Ore. — A man was arrested at a local middle school after a teacher arrived at work in the early morning hours to find him sitting at a desk.

It happened last week at Medford’s McLoughlin Middle School. Medford police said 22-year-old Ira Ponder was discovered by the teacher around 7 a.m. on November 6.

Police said a teacher escorted him out after he said he was there to enroll his child in the school. However, police said that’s not true, as he does not have a child.

Video surveillance showed Ponder following a student into the school, according to MPD.

Ponder was charged with trespassing and a probation violation after running from police.

The school district said all doors to the school are locked during the school day but they’re open in the mornings to let staff and students in. Since the incident, the district said McLoughlin has increased personnel at all entrances.

Parents of students were not notified about the incident. The school district said that’s because there was no threat to students.

Ponder pleaded guilty to the charges and was sentenced to 30 days at the Talent Work Center.

He was arrested again this week and charged with supplying contraband, identity theft and fraudulent use of a credit card. The latest charges are unrelated to the school incident.

Court records show Ponder has felony and misdemeanor convictions for possession of heroin.

