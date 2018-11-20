Medford Fire-Rescue “fills the boot” for Muscular Dystrophy Association

MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford area firefighters hit the streets to “fill the boot” for the Muscular Dystrophy Association Monday.
Started by a firefighter in 1954, “Fill the Boot” is a national campaign that helps fund research to end muscular dystrophy.
Local firefighters were out at 9 a.m. collecting donations to stop MDA.
Paramedic Engineer, Derrek Butterfield, said it’s just something that they can give back to their community.
“We’ve had chances to go up to camps in Springfield and spend some time with the kids and they just really love seeing the firemen,” Butterfield said, “so it’s a great cause for us to get involved in our community.”
Medford’s “Fill the Boot” campaign raised over 8,000 dollars last year, those who participated said they hope to collect even more this year.