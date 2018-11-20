Crosswalk safety: tips to stay safe on the streets

MEDFORD, Ore. — Oregon’s crosswalk laws allow people to cross the street, even in unmarked zones.
This can be a problem, as pedestrians are more likely to get hit by cars in these areas.
Pedestrians not wearing reflecting clothing in the dark may almost be invisible to drivers. This problem can grow even bigger with the time change.
As it gets darker earlier, those crossing the street get even harder to see, most wearing dark-colored layers to stay warm.
The Medford Police Department is warming both pedestrians and drivers to think twice and look both ways in an intersection.
“Every intersection, whether marked or unmarked, is considered a crosswalk area for a pedestrian,” said Medford Police Sergeant Trevor Arnold, “so drivers just need to be safe and paying attention.”
Sgt. Arnold says if you’re going out at night, cross the street in well-lit areas and wear as reflective clothes as you can.
Another big reminder to pedestrians, even if you can see the car, the driver might not be able to see you.