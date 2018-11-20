7 years later, brutal murder still unsolved

ASHLAND, Ore. — At the site of David Grubb’s murder, several people dropped by to pay their respects… remembering a horrific crime that shook the Ashland community and beyond.
Today, Ashland Police say there are no new leads or developments in the case.
23-year-old David Grubbs was murdered on November 19th of 2011.
Police say Grubbs was walking on the bike path near hunter park when he was struck by some kind of sword.
An old friend, Al Bergstrom, stopped by Grubb’s memorial today to bring him a gift. They played for the Youth Symphony of Southern Oregon for many years.
“His birthday’s on the 23rd so it’s kind of a birthday present…He was a good friend of mine,” Bergstrom said.
Nbc5 News first told you about a person of interest in the case back in 2015, Christian Delaurentiis, who was convicted of killing and dismembering his roommate in Washington County.
Police say he was in the Ashland area around the time of the murder and is still a person of interest.
With the investigation still active, Ashland Police are asking for the public’s help in getting answers about this case. They are currently offering a reward of over $22,000.
If you have any information, you’re urged to contact police.
