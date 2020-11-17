Home
Medford grocery store is urging people not to panic buy

Medford grocery store is urging people not to panic buy

Local News Top Stories , , ,

MEDFORD, Ore. – As Oregon goes into a 2-Week Freeze a Medford grocery store said it’s seen more people panic buying.

Sherm’s Food 4 Less said it started after Gov. Kate Brown’s announcement Friday.

The store said it doesn’t want a repeat of people hoarding essential products and are now taking precautions. That includes limiting the amount of high-demand products, like toilet paper and cleaning supplies, that people can buy.

“We put a limit on the toilet paper this morning, not because we’re even close to running out. We have a full warehouse right now. It’s just we really want to avoid the hoarding that happened, “Jared Mulhollen, the store director at Food 4 Less.

Sherm’s Food 4 Less said if people stick to their usual buying habits it won’t hurt the supply and demand for grocery stores.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »