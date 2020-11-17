Medford grocery store is urging people not to panic buy

MEDFORD, Ore. – As Oregon goes into a 2-Week Freeze a Medford grocery store said it’s seen more people panic buying.
Sherm’s Food 4 Less said it started after Gov. Kate Brown’s announcement Friday.
The store said it doesn’t want a repeat of people hoarding essential products and are now taking precautions. That includes limiting the amount of high-demand products, like toilet paper and cleaning supplies, that people can buy.
“We put a limit on the toilet paper this morning, not because we’re even close to running out. We have a full warehouse right now. It’s just we really want to avoid the hoarding that happened, “Jared Mulhollen, the store director at Food 4 Less.
Sherm’s Food 4 Less said if people stick to their usual buying habits it won’t hurt the supply and demand for grocery stores.
