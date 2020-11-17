Medford man thwarts theft at local coffee shop

MEDFORD, Ore. – A Medford coffee shop was broken into last night, but a passer-by saved the day.
A man got inside the Outsider Coffee kiosk in Downtown Medford Sunday night around 9:30 p.m.
One of the coffee shop’s owners tells NBC5 a man driving by saw the situation and knew something was wrong.
He scared away the thief, who took off with part of the cash register, which was found earlier today.
“He didn’t have to do that and he did. And because of it, we’re gonna make payroll and we’re gonna stay in business. We could have easily had to shut down today. And for bigger companies that maybe isn’t a big deal. But for us, it’s a huge deal,” said Lindsay McPhail.
The owners said they are grateful for the man who saved their shop. The man got a gift card for his bravery and the thief, we’re told got away with nothing.
Medford Police are looking for the man.
NBC5 News reporter Katie Streit comes from her hometown, Las Vegas. Katie went to the Hank Greenspun School of Journalism & Media Studies at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
While in Las Vegas, Katie won a Student Emmy for her coverage of the Las Vegas Shooting Anniversary. She also hosted and produced the university’s political news show, where she interviewed Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and Congresswoman Dina Titus (NV-1). Her passion for politics turned into a coveted internship at the US Capitol in Washington D.C. In her final months working in the Las Vegas area, she was recognized for her journalism achievements by the Nevada Broadcaster’s Foundation.
Katie is excited to tell the stories of local Southern Oregonians and Northern Californians. Feel free to contact her at [email protected]