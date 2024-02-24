Medford housing development begins on Cherry Lane

MEDFORD, Ore. – A new housing development is set to start in east Medford. Locals can expect a road closure on East Cherry Lane as the expansion of the Summerville estates project begins. The primary developer, Mahar Homes, will be widening the streets and putting in another outlet to the Summerfield Park area for public safety and residents. Medford Public Works Director John Vial says the project is privatively funded, and that road closures are expected to last about a month. General Manager of Mahar Homes Randy Jones says the project has been a collaborative community effort in response to the housing shortage.

“It’s been a collaborative thing for 30 years, most of which we’ve built in the last 20 years,” Mahar says.

Jones says the next phase in the project will be down Lone Oak Drive to East Barnet. There is a detour using Stanford Road, but if you live in the closure area, you will still have 24-7 local access.

