North Bend community mourns student death

NORTH BEND, Ore. – The North Bend high school community is deeply saddened after the death of a student. Shaun Hensey, an 18-year-old North Bend High School student, was found deceased after a single car crash on February 22nd. It took place on the intersection of Crowell Lane and Pony Creek Road. The North Bend Police Department say there is no ongoing criminal investigation, but few details have been released. The high school was closed Friday, February 23rd, and will be offering counseling services starting Monday, February 26th.

According to NBC affiliate KMTR, North Bend Principal Chris Pendleton said in a statement,

“We are devastated… and he was a student with us from kindergarten this year… his entire school career… so we have to work with everyone at every level at our schools.”

