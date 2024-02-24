Grants Pass & Josephine Co. Chamber Awards Banquet

GRANTS PASS, Ore.- The Grants Pass and Josephine County Chamber of Commerce Awards Banquet was held at The Boys and Girls Club of the Rogue Valley on February 23rd.

The Banquet was not only in celebration of successes in business and community partners, but also the Chamber’s own 100th anniversary. Guests were invited to come socialize and eat at the club from 6 to 9 pm. Grants Pass and Josephine County Chamber of Commerce CEO and President Josie Molloy says honoring people and businesses in the community is what makes Grants Pass so great.

“It’s just really fun to award the people and the organizations that worked so hard making our community better,” Molloy said.

The award winners are the following:

Community Spirit: Melissa Vierra

Person of the Year: Mark Stutzman

Fostering a Legacy for the Future: Project Youth+

Rising Star: Nick Alexander

Architecture Award: Williams Library Branch

Business Excellence- Small: Logan Design

Business Excellence- Large: Evergreen Federal Bank

Outgoing Board of Directors: Greg Roe, Lawton Lesueur, and Win Howard

