Medford man behind bars after killing dog

Medford,Ore.- A Medford man is facing charges accused in an extreme case of animal abuse.

Medford police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance just before six Thursday evening.

A family member tells police she was in an argument with 24-year-old Jordan Vogel when he attacked the family dog.

“They got into an argument with each other and then he began to assault the family dog,” Medford police Sgt. Geoff Kirkpatrick said.

When police arrived they found the apartment empty.

“The apartment was open and he was gone. She had fled to a neighboring residence to phone the police and when the officers cleared the residence they found the dog deceased,” Sgt. Kirkpatrick said.

Vogel fled the scene but was later found in a nearby parking lot.

Family tell police Vogel suffers from mental health issues.

Police say Vogel was arrested last week for assaulting a police officer.

Vogel has been charged with aggravated animal abuse, assault, and other charges. He is behind bars.

